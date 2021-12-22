In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street twin
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.5 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|65 PS PS