In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street triple
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|765 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|120-130 PS PS
|81 PS PS