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Triumph Street Triple vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street triple Tiger sport 660
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 10.86 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl-
Engine Capacity765 cc660 cc
Power120-130 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Street Triple Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L17.2 L
Length
2055 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1402 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg206 kg
Height
1047 mm1398 mm
Saddle Height
826 mm835 mm
Width
792 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
120 PS @ 11500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 9500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainX-ring chain
Displacement
765 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm74.04 mm
Rear Suspension
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel-
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTTFT screen
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,08,09010,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
10,86,3009,45,000
RTO
86,90475,600
Insurance
34,88632,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96622,638

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