hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesStreet Triple vs Street Twin

Triumph Street Triple vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street triple Street twin
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 10.86 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity765 cc900 cc
Power120-130 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Triumph Street Triple Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Length
2055 mm2090
Wheelbase
1402 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg-
Height
1047 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
826 mm760 mm
Width
792 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph-
Max Power
120 PS @ 11500 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 9500 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
765 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
3-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
78 mm84.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travelKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travelKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sidedUSB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,08,0908,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
10,86,3007,95,000
RTO
86,90463,600
Insurance
34,88626,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96619,017

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.&nbsp;
Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
22 Dec 2021
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Triumph’s new Street Triple RX and Moto2 edition bring race-focused, exclusive styling to the 765 platform.
2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
20 Nov 2025
Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open
17 Feb 2026
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers