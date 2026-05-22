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Triumph Street Triple vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street triple Scrambler 1200 x
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 10.86 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity765 cc1200 cc
Power120-130 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Street Triple Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 l
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1402 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg228 kg
Height
1047 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
826 mm820 mm
Width
792 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
120 PS @ 11500 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 9500 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainX ring chain
Displacement
765 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
32
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm97.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travelMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travelMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sidedExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTTFT Display
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,08,09013,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
10,86,30012,43,000
RTO
86,90499,440
Insurance
34,88637,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96629,656

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