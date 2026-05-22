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Triumph Street Triple vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street triple Bonneville t120
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 10.86 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity765 cc1200 cc
Power120-130 PS PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Street Triple Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14.5 L
Length
2055 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1402 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg236 kg
Height
1047 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
826 mm790 mm
Width
792 mm780 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
120 PS @ 11500 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 9500 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
765 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
32
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm97.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travelTwin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel41mm cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sidedSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTLCD
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,08,09013,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
10,86,30011,85,000
RTO
86,90494,800
Insurance
34,88636,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96628,291

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
The T120 Bonneville gets a more powerful 1200 cc engine as compared to 900 cc unit that T100 Bonneville gets.
Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs
5 Aug 2022
The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR is limited to just 250 units worldwide
2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition unveiled globally
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Triumph’s new Street Triple RX and Moto2 edition bring race-focused, exclusive styling to the 765 platform.
2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
20 Nov 2025
Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open
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2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard motorcycle.
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