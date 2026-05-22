In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street triple
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|765 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|120-130 PS PS
|65 PS PS