In 2026 Triumph Street Triple or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Triple engine makes power and torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Street Triple vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street triple
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|765 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|120-130 PS PS
|78 PS PS