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Triumph Scrambler 900 vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 900 Justin bieber edition
BrandTriumphVespa
Price₹ 10.25 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage23.2 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc155 cc
Power65 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Scrambler 900 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L8 L
Wheelbase
1445 mm1340 mm
Height
1180 mm-
Kerb Weight
223 kg-
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
835 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
276 km-
Max Speed
175 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
65 PS @ 7250 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3250 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
900 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
84.6 mm58 mm
Front Suspension
41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,40,5957,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
10,24,7006,45,690
RTO
81,97651,655
Insurance
33,91919,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,51515,408

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