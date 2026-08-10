In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 900
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Triumph
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.2 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS