In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 900
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.2 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|81 PS PS