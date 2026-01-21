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Triumph Scrambler 900 vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Trident 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 900 Trident 660
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 10.25 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage23.2 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc660 cc
Power65 PS PS81 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD 2025
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Scrambler 900 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 litres
Wheelbase
1445 mm1407 mm
Height
1180 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg190 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
835 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
276 km-
Max Speed
175 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
65 PS @ 7250 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3250 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
900 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
84.6 mm74 mm
Front Suspension
41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travelShowa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, Travel Wheel 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travelShowa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, Travel Wheel 120 mm 130 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-RoadSport, Road and Rain
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesLCD TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,40,59510,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
10,24,7008,99,000
RTO
81,97671,920
Insurance
33,91931,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,51521,555

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