In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 900
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm