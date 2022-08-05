In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 900
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.2 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS