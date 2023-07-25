In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 900 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Scrambler 900 vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 900
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.2 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|78 PS PS