In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Triumph
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS