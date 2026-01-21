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HomeCompare BikesSpeed Twin [2021-2024] vs Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed twin [2021-2024] Tiger sport 660
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 9.46 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1200 cc660 cc
Power100 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Top View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Frame
Tubular steel, with steel cradles-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Width
778 mm
Length
2099 mm
Height
1097 mm
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Saddle Height
809 mm
Wheelbase
1413 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Top Speed
--
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Displacement
1200 cc660 cc
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
97.6 mm74.04 mm
Stroke
80 mm51.1 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Peak Power
100 PS @ 7250rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Transmission
ManualManual
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes-
Front Suspension
Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel-
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Gradeability
22.3°-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Display
YesTFT screen
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Traction Control
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,32,96210,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
11,09,0009,45,000
RTO
88,72075,600
Insurance
35,24232,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,50122,638

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 revealed with more power and chassis updates
21 Jan 2026
The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC has been listed in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.99 lakh with production limited to 750 motorcycles worldwide.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC listed in India at 20.99 lakh, limited to 750 units globally
15 Jul 2026
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition is a one-off special created for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2026
One-off Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Race DGR Edition unveiled
24 Mar 2026
Triumph has globally unveiled the updated Tiger Sport 660 for 2025 and it comes with new colour options, added features, and updated tech.
2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled with new colours and tech, India launch expected
21 Nov 2024
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The 2025 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS arrive with new cycle parts for better handling dynamics and overall enhanced performance
New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh
28 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
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