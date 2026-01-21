In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm