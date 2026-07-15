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HomeCompare BikesSpeed Twin [2021-2024] vs Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed twin [2021-2024] Scrambler 1200 x
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 9.46 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc1200 cc
Power100 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Frame
Tubular steel, with steel cradles-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Width
778 mm
Length
2099 mm
Height
1097 mm
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Saddle Height
809 mm
Wheelbase
1413 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Top Speed
--
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Displacement
1200 cc1200 cc
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Gear Box
6-Speed6-speed
Bore
97.6 mm97.6 mm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Peak Power
100 PS @ 7250rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Transmission
ManualManual
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes-
Front Suspension
Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travelMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travelMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Gradeability
22.3°-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Traction Control
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,32,96213,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
11,09,00012,43,000
RTO
88,72099,440
Insurance
35,24237,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,50129,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
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Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
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