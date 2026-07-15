In 2026 Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Speed Twin [2021-2024] vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|65 PS PS