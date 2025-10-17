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HomeCompare BikesSpeed Triple 1200 vs Tiger 900

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed triple 1200 Tiger 900
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 17.95 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1160 cc888 cc
Power180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS108 PS PS

Filters
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 litres20 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2090 mm-
Wheelbase
1445 mm1556 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg219 kg
Height
1089 mm1410 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm820 mm
Width
792 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
275.9 km-
Max Speed
230 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 9000 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Displacement
1160 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Bore
90 mm78 mm
Chassis
Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe-
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preloadMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Rear Suspension
Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preloadMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Rain, Track and RiderRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
My Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 8Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,60815,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
17,95,00014,40,000
RTO
1,43,6001,15,200
Insurance
46,00840,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,65634,296

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
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Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition booking open. Top 3 facts you must know
9 Apr 2026
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know
9 Jul 2025
The new Triumph Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions feature terrain-inspired paint schemes and factory-fitted upgrades across both the 900 and 1200 platforms.
Triumph Tiger 900 & 1200 Alpine & Desert editions unveiled internationally
14 Nov 2025
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh
26 May 2026
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
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Latest Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
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27 Jan 2021
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15 Jul 2023
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
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Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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