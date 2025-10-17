In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed triple 1200
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1160 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS
|108 PS PS