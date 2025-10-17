In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed triple 1200
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1160 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS
|150 PS PS