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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed triple 1200 Tiger 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 17.95 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1160 cc1160 cc
Power180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS150 PS PS

Filters
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 litres20 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2090 mm-
Wheelbase
1445 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg245 kg
Height
1089 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
792 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
275.9 km360 km
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 9000 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Displacement
1160 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Bore
90 mm90.0 mm
Chassis
Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe-
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preloadShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Rear Suspension
Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Rain, Track and RiderRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
My Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 8Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,60821,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
17,95,00019,38,990
RTO
1,43,6001,55,119
Insurance
46,00848,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,65646,048

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets better refinement with improved low-end traceability, while the reworked seat brings better comfort over long rides
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh
31 Oct 2024
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Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
30 Oct 2024
The updated Tiger 1200 gets over 40 Triumph genuine accessories available as optional extras for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection,
Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
31 Oct 2024
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know
9 Jul 2025
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
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Latest Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
27 Jan 2021
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
26 Jan 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
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