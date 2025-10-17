In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed triple 1200
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1160 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS