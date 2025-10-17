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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed triple 1200 Scrambler 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 17.95 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl24.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1160 cc1200 cc
Power180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 litres16 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2090 mm-
Wheelbase
1445 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg207 kg
Height
1089 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm840 mm
Width
792 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
275.9 km
Max Speed
230 kmph
Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 9000 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Displacement
1160 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
3-
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Bore
90 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframeTubular steel with aluminium cradles
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preloadShowa ?47mm fully adjustable USD forks. 250mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preloadÖhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs. 250mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Rain, Track and RiderYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
My Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 8Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,60815,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
17,95,00013,75,000
RTO
1,43,6001,10,000
Insurance
46,00835,284
Accessories Charges
013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,65632,972

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know
9 Jul 2025
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India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
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10 Aug 2026
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more
8 Jul 2025
The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
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Latest Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
27 Jan 2021
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
26 Jan 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
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