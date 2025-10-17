In 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power and torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Speed Triple 1200 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed triple 1200
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1160 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS
|182 PS PS