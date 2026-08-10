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HomeCompare BikesSpeed 400 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Triumph Speed 400 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Triumph Speed 400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed 400 engine makes power and torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Speed 400 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed 400 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandTriumphYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.4 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage28.5 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc334 cc
Power37 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
164 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1386 mm1403 mm
Height
1096 mm-
Kerb Weight
179 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
803 mm800 mm
Width
829 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
147 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
37 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinderSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Assist And Slip Clutch, MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
89 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mmMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,71,7912,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,8771,95,345
RTO
19,19015,627
Insurance
12,72411,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8414,792

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs X440
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Himalayan 450
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs 390 Duke
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

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Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes
8 Jul 2026
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
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