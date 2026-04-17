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Triumph Speed 400 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Triumph Speed 400 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed 400 engine makes power and torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Speed 400 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed 400 R15 v4
BrandTriumphYamaha
Price₹ 2.4 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage28.5 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power37 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Speed 400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
164 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1386 mm1325 mm
Height
1096 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
803 mm815 mm
Width
829 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
147 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
37 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
56.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Assist And Slip Clutch, MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
89 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Gas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mmLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mmTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,71,7911,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,8771,73,050
RTO
19,19013,844
Insurance
12,72411,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8414,266

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
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Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
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The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
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Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
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