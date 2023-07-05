Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|40 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Stroke
|64.0 mm
|62.1 mm
|Max Torque
|37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|X-ring chain
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|398.15 cc
|312.2 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
|Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|Bore
|89.0 mm
|80 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹2,72,904
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,33,000
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹19,340
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹20,564
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,865
|₹6,044