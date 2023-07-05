HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSpeed 400 vs Apache RR 310

Triumph Speed 400 vs TVS Apache RR 310

Filters
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
64.0 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
398.15 cc312.2 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip & assistWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
89.0 mm80 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,72,9042,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0002,49,990
RTO
19,34019,999
Insurance
20,56411,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8656,044
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

54,384 - 79,975
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone

Fujiyama Ozone

99,918 Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details