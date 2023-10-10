Saved Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2023 Triumph Scrambler 400 X or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
64.0 mm65 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
398.15 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinderSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Fuel Injection-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
89.0 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,12,9512,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,62,9962,09,900
RTO
22,54016,792
Insurance
27,41510,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,7265,099

