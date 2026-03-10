In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 400 X engine makes power and torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Scrambler 400 X vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 400 x
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Triumph
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.3 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|37 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS