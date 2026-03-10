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HomeCompare BikesScrambler 400 X vs F77 [2022-2024]

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler 400 X engine makes power and torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Scrambler 400 X vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 400 x F77 [2022-2024]
BrandTriumphUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.65 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage28.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity349 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Speedometer
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
195 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1417 mm1340 mm
Height
1169 mm-
Kerb Weight
185 Kg197 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
901 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 140/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
144 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
37 PS @ 8500 RPM-
Stroke
56.1 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7000 RPM-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Bore
89 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 150 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Gas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 150 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3223,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,64,9783,80,000
RTO
21,1980
Insurance
13,14619,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4338,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EnginePrecise GearboxWell-Tuned Suspension

Cons

Brakes Lack Initial BiteAverage Headlight Performance

Scrambler 400 X Comparison with other bikes

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Scrambler 400 X vs Speed 400
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Interceptor 650
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X vs Himalayan 450
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the most popular 400 cc models that the brand sells.
Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X and Thruxton 400 may be discontinued soon, dealers hint
10 Mar 2026
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10 Jun 2026
The Scrambler 400 X now uses a 350 cc engine, which has a shorter stroke when compared to the 400 cc motor.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Smaller Engine, Big Question, Have They Pulled It Off?
10 Apr 2026
Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes
8 Jul 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
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