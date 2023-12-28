Saved Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Triumph Scrambler 400 X or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
64.0 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
398.15 cc312.12 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Clutch
Fuel InjectionWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
89.0 mm80 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,12,9512,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,62,9962,42,990
RTO
22,54019,439
Insurance
27,41512,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,7265,915

