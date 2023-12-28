In 2023 Triumph Scrambler 400 X or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Triumph Scrambler 400 X or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 400 X engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less