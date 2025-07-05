In 2026 Triumph Rocket 3 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rocket 3 engine makes power and torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Rocket 3 vs Tiger 900 Comparison