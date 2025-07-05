hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRocket 3 vs Tiger 900

Triumph Rocket 3 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Triumph Rocket 3 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rocket 3 engine makes power and torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Rocket 3 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rocket 3 Tiger 900
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 24.03 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage15.15 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2458 cc888 cc
Power182 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Triumph Rocket 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L20 L
Wheelbase
1677 mm1556 mm
Kerb Weight
320 kg219 kg
Height
1183 mm1410 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm820 mm
Width
920 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
220 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
182 PS @ 7000 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
85.9 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
225 Nm @ 4000 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
2458 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assistWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
110.2 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travelMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travelMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,SportsRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,50,90015,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
24,03,10014,40,000
RTO
1,92,2481,15,200
Insurance
55,55240,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,97834,296

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph has launched the MY26 update for the Rocket 3 cruiser, with both variants getting new colour options.
2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores
5 Jul 2025
Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
20 Mar 2024
Mechanically, the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is the same as the standard version of the Triumph Tiger 900.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition booking open. Top 3 facts you must know
9 Apr 2026
The new Triumph Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions feature terrain-inspired paint schemes and factory-fitted upgrades across both the 900 and 1200 platforms.
Triumph Tiger 900 & 1200 Alpine & Desert editions unveiled internationally
14 Nov 2025
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh
26 May 2026
The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
1 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
1 Dec 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers