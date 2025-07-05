In 2026 Triumph Rocket 3 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rocket 3 engine makes power and torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Rocket 3 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rocket 3
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.15 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2458 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|182 PS PS
|150 PS PS