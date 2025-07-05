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Triumph Rocket 3 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Triumph Rocket 3 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rocket 3 engine makes power and torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Rocket 3 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rocket 3 Tiger 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 24.03 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage15.15 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity2458 cc1160 cc
Power182 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Rocket 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L20 L
Wheelbase
1677 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
320 kg245 kg
Height
1183 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
920 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
220 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
182 PS @ 7000 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
85.9 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
225 Nm @ 4000 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
2458 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assistHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
110.2 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travelShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,SportsRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,50,90021,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
24,03,10019,38,990
RTO
1,92,2481,55,119
Insurance
55,55248,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,97846,048

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Latest Car & Bike News

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