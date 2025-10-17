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Triumph Rocket 3 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Triumph Rocket 3 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rocket 3 engine makes power and torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Rocket 3 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rocket 3 Speed triple 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 24.03 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage15.15 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2458 cc1160 cc
Power182 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Rocket 3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L15.5 litres
Wheelbase
1677 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
320 kg198 kg
Height
1183 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm830 mm
Width
920 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
220 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
182 PS @ 7000 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
85.9 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
225 Nm @ 4000 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive-
Displacement
2458 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assistWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
110.2 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Front Suspension
Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travelOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travelOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,SportsSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,50,90019,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
24,03,10017,95,000
RTO
1,92,2481,43,600
Insurance
55,55246,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,97842,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
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