In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t120
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Triumph
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS
|12.50 PS PS