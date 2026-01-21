In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t120
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm