In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t120
|Street twin
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS