In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t120
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS
|100 PS PS