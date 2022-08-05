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HomeCompare BikesBonneville T120 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Triumph Bonneville T120 vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville t120 Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 11.85 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc1200 cc
Power80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS100 PS PS

Filters
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
304.5 km-
Max Speed
190 kmph-
Max Power
80 PS @ 6550 rpm-
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
105 Nm @ 3500 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97.6 mm97.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustmentTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forksØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,16,23512,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
11,85,00011,09,000
RTO
94,80088,720
Insurance
36,43535,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,29126,501

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs
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The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR is limited to just 250 units worldwide
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Latest Videos

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