In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t100
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Triumph
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS