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Triumph Bonneville T100 vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Trident 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville t100 Trident 660
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 9.69 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc660 cc
Power65 PS PS81 PS PS

Filters
Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
STD
₹9.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD 2025
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L14 litres
Ground Clearance
140 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1407 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg190 kg
Height
1100 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
780 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
348 km-
Max Speed
185 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
65 PS @ 7400 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3750 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
900 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
84.6 mm74 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin RSU?s, with pre-load adjustmentShowa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, Travel Wheel 120 mm 130 mm
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forksShowa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, Travel Wheel 120 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesNo
Display
LCDLCD TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,79,56510,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
9,69,0008,99,000
RTO
77,52071,920
Insurance
33,04531,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,20421,555

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