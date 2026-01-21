In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t100
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|81 PS PS