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HomeCompare BikesBonneville T100 vs Scrambler 900

Triumph Bonneville T100 vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville t100 Scrambler 900
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 9.69 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc900 cc
Power65 PS PS65 PS PS

Filters
Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
STD
₹9.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Indicator View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Wheelbase
1450 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg223 kg
Height
1100 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
780 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
348 km276 km
Max Speed
185 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
65 PS @ 7400 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3750 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
900 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
84.6 mm84.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin RSU?s, with pre-load adjustmentTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forks41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,79,56511,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
9,69,00010,24,700
RTO
77,52081,976
Insurance
33,04533,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,20424,515

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