In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t100
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|65 PS PS