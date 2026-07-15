In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t100
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|100 PS PS