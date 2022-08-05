In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t100
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|90 PS PS