In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T100 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T100 engine makes power and torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Bonneville T100 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t100
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS