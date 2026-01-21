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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Bonneville Speedmaster vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville speedmaster Tiger sport 660
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 12.85 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage22.22 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1200 cc660 cc
Power78 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L17.2 L
Wheelbase
1500 mm1418 mm
Height
1055 mm1398 mm
Saddle Height
705 mm835 mm
Width
910 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
260.4 km-
Max Speed
161 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
1200 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm74.04 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment-
Front Suspension
47 mm Showa cartridge forks-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,25,80410,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
12,85,0009,45,000
RTO
1,02,80075,600
Insurance
38,00432,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,64622,638

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