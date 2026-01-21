In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Bonneville Speedmaster vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|78 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm