In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Bonneville Speedmaster vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|78 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS