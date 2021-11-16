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HomeCompare BikesBonneville Speedmaster vs Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Bonneville Speedmaster vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville speedmaster Bonneville bobber
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 12.85 Lakhs₹ 12.88 Lakhs
Mileage22.22 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc1200 cc
Power78 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Wheelbase
1500 mm1500 mm
Height
1055 mm1055 mm
Saddle Height
705 mm700 mm
Width
910 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
260.4 km260.4 km
Max Speed
161 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm97.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustmentMono-shock RSU with linkage
Front Suspension
47 mm Showa cartridge forks47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused TechnologySystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,25,80414,28,544
Ex-Showroom Price
12,85,00012,87,500
RTO
1,02,8001,03,000
Insurance
38,00438,044
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,64630,704

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Latest Videos

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