System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology

System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key