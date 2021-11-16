In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Bobber engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Bonneville Bobber vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville bobber
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|78 PS PS
|81 PS PS