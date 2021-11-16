hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesBonneville Bobber vs Street Twin

Triumph Bonneville Bobber vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bonneville Bobber engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Bonneville Bobber vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville bobber Street twin
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 12.88 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage22.22 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc900 cc
Power78 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2220 mm2090
Wheelbase
1500 mm1415 mm
Height
1055 mm1114 mm
Kerb Weight
251 kg-
Saddle Height
700 mm760 mm
Width
800 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
260.4 km-
Max Speed
150 kmph-
Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97.6 mm84.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkageKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
47 mm Showa cartridge forksKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the keyUSB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,28,5448,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
12,87,5007,95,000
RTO
1,03,00063,600
Insurance
38,04426,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,70419,017

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The fastest Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with an eye-catching appearance.
This Triumph Bonneville Bobber fetches over $50,000. What's so special about it?
16 Nov 2021
The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.&nbsp;
Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
22 Dec 2021
Triumph Bonneville Bobber in new Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, coupled with Jet Black mudguards and side panels.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets new colour scheme. Check it out
22 Jun 2024
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC is a special edition model that comes limited to 750 units and gets treated with gloss carbon fibre bodywork and a two-tone hand-painted marble gold finish.
Limited-edition 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC unveiled with gold accents and more power
11 Dec 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers