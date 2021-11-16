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Triumph Bonneville Bobber vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Bobber engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Bonneville Bobber vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville bobber Street triple
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 12.88 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage22.22 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc765 cc
Power78 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Length
2220 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1500 mm1402 mm
Height
1055 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
251 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
700 mm826 mm
Width
800 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
260.4 km-
Max Speed
150 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
80 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
1200 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkageShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
47 mm Showa cartridge forksShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Sports
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the keyRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
YesTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,28,54412,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
12,87,50010,86,300
RTO
1,03,00086,904
Insurance
38,04434,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,70425,966

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Latest Car & Bike News

The fastest Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with an eye-catching appearance.
This Triumph Bonneville Bobber fetches over $50,000. What's so special about it?
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Triumph Bonneville Bobber in new Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, coupled with Jet Black mudguards and side panels.
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The Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC is a special edition model that comes limited to 750 units and gets treated with gloss carbon fibre bodywork and a two-tone hand-painted marble gold finish.
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