In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Bobber engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Bonneville Bobber vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville bobber
|Street triple
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|78 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS