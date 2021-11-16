In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Bobber engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Bonneville Bobber vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville bobber
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|78 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS