In 2024 Trinity Motors Yaarii or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Yaarii up to 75 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Yaarii vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Yaarii
|Shiga
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|75 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-