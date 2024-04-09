In 2024 Trinity Motors Yaarii or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Yaarii up to 75 km/charge and the XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Yaarii vs XL Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Yaarii
|Xl
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 70,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.