In 2024 Trinity Motors Yaarii or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Yaarii up to 75 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
Yaarii vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Yaarii
|Vio
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-